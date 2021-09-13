Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

CGRN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 109,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.