CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CMAX stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

