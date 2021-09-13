Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

CGJTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

