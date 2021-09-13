CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $64,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

