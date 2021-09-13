Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Up 6.4%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 653,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

