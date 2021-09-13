Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.3% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.