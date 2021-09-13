Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

