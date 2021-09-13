Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $822,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

EPD stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.