Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $773,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $650.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $618.78 and its 200 day moving average is $540.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,909 shares of company stock worth $224,819,866. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

