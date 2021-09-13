Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $697,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. UBS Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

