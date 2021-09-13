CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,971 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

