Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 22.35 ($0.29) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

