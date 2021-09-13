Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £153.30 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($200.29).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).

On Friday, July 9th, Paul Abberley purchased 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.80. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of £267.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

Several research firms have commented on CAY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

