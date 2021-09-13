Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Insider Greg Chubb Purchases 65,111 Shares

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) insider Greg Chubb purchased 65,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$249,375.13 ($178,125.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

