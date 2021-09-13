Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Insider Greg Chubb Purchases 65,111 Shares

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) insider Greg Chubb purchased 65,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$249,375.13 ($178,125.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

