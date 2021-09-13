Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at about $3,346,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

