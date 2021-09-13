Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

