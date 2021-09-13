Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Chewy by 460.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $239,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

