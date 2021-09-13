Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 24.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 23.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.73. 12,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,858. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

