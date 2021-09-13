Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2,300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

