Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.62.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.