Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,291 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kansas City Southern worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $604,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

