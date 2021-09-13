Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 682,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $95,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.28 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

