Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $40,583,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

