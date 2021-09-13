Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $99.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $101.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $350.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $473,034. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $927.47 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

