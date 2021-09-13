CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.