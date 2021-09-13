CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

