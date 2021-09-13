Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -3.60. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

