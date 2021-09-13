Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
RNP opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
