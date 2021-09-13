Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,446 shares of company stock worth $13,954,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

