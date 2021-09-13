Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 329,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

