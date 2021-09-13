Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

