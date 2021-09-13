Commerce Bank Buys 20,820 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

