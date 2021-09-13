Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,646 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $79.99 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

