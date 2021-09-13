Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

