Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $272.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average is $262.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

