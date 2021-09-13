Commerce Bank Sells 1,366 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

