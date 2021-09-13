Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $32.22 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

