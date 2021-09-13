Compass Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

