Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

