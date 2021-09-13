comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce $91.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the highest is $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in comScore by 1,091.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in comScore by 725.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 5.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 409,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

