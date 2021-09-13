Concrete Pumping’s (BBCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.