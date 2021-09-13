Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $14.30 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 212,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,000. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

