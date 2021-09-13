Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.