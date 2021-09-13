Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $160.10. 166,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

