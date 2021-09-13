Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,425 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,026. The firm has a market cap of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.