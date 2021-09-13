Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,937 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.27. 117,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

