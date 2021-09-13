Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $213.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.