Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.87

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.87 and last traded at $216.87, with a volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.87.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

