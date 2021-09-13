Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,240.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,240.00 and last traded at C$2,209.00, with a volume of 3468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,220.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,071.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,034.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,871.24. The firm has a market cap of C$46.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

