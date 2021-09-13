Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.69

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 34383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

